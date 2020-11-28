Nebraska pays $850K to 2 attacked by prison escapee

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska has agreed to pay $850,000 to a woman and her daughter who were attacked by one of two convicted sex offenders who escaped from maximum security prison by hiding in laundry carts.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the attorney for Cindi and Christine Allen called the June 2016 case a “tragedy” that has continued to cause complications for the woman.

After escaping from the Lincoln Correctional Center, Armon Dixon found his way to an apartment where 61-year-old Cindi Allen lived. He entered through an unlocked patio door, grabbing and threatening Allen’s 21-year-old daughter. When the women resisted, Dixon beat them with a blunt object.

“This had a profound effect on them and it’s continuing to do that,” said Lincoln attorney Terry Dougherty.

Eventually, Cindi Allen, was able to flee from the apartment and alert a couple parked in the parking lot. Her escape distracted Dixon enough that her daughter was able to crawl into a bathroom and lock the door.

Dixon fled from the scene and was apprehended by police about four hours later.

The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office, which defended the state, declined to comment Wednesday on the settlement, which was approved in September.