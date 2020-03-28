Nebraska governor extends order limiting gatherings

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Gov. Pete Ricketts on Saturday extended his enforceable order limiting gatherings to 10 people to seven more counties in Nebraska as state officials scramble to slow the grow spread of the coronavirus.

Ricketts’ order now includes Butler, Hall, Hamilton, Merrick, Polk, Seward, and York counties and effectively shuts down the dining rooms of restaurants and bars and shutters theaters, churches, schools and gyms. It also limits social gatherings such as weddings and funerals to 10 people.

The area covered under the new extension covers some 123,000 people — including those in Grand Island, Central City and York — in a block spanning central and southeastern Nebraska.

Ricketts earlier this month issued the order for Douglas, Sarpy, Cass and Washington counties, then Lancaster, Dodge and Saunders counties. Combined, all of those counties account for more than 1.25 million people and well over half of the state's population.

The order Saturday came a day after state health officials announced the state's first two deaths from the COVID-19 virus — one of them in Hall County.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said on its website that 89 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Nebraska as of Friday night. That's up from 81 on Thursday.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

