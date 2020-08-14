Nearly 800 more reported coronavirus cases in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The number of reported coronavirus cases in Oklahoma rose by nearly 800 on Friday with six additional deaths due to COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

An additional 794 reported on Thursday brings the total to 46,897 and the death toll stands at 644, according to the department.

The true number of cases in Oklahoma is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

The department said there are 6,971 active cases, 161 more than Thursday and 567 people are hospitalized, 33 fewer than a day earlier.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.