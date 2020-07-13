Near final results show Polish president Duda wins 2nd term

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s state electoral commission said Monday that conservative President Andrzej Duda has won 51.21% of the vote with almost all votes counted in the country’s weekend election.

The nearly complete results, based on a count of 99.97% of votes counted shows the liberal Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski defeated with 48.79% of the vote.

The final results could vary slightly.