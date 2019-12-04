Navy sailor flown to onshore Washington state hospital

PORT ANGELES, Wash. (AP) — A Coast Guard crew has transported a Navy sailor with a medical emergency on a U.S. warship to an onshore hospital in Washington state.

KOMO-TV reported Tuesday that crew members aboard the USS Ralph Johnson called for help about 34 miles (54 kilometers) from shore after a 22-year-old sailor reported experiencing chest pains.

Navy medical officials say the female sailor was treated until a Coast Guard crew arrived by helicopter from Port Angeles.

Coast Guard rescue personnel say the first attempt to hoist the sailor by air was prevented by weather conditions.

Officials say the sailor was successfully flown onshore in a second attempt and taken to Olympic Medical Center.

There was no word on the sailor's condition Tuesday night.