Navajo Nation reports 39 more COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation health officials have reported 39 more cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths.

That brings the total number of people infected to 9,195 and the known death toll to 467 as of Wednesday night.

Navajo Department of Health officials said 83,527 people have been tested for the coronavirus and 6,766 have recovered.

The Navajo Nation will change its 57-hour weekend lockdown to a 32-hour weekend lockdown beginning at 9 p.m. Saturday and ending at 5 a.m. Monday.

Tribal officials said the daily curfew also will be changed to those same hours on the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

The vast majority of people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 recover.

For some people it causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough.

But for some people who contract the virus, especially those who are older or have underlying health conditions, it can cause more severe illness and death.