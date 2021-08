WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Tuesday reported 16 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death.

The latest numbers pushed the tribe’s pandemic totals to 31,666 cases and 1,384 known deaths.

Based on cases from July 23 to Aug. 5, the Navajo Department of Health has issued a health advisory notice for 19 communities due to uncontrolled spread of COVID-19.

“The data here on the Navajo Nation still shows that the majority of new cases are the result of in-person social and family gatherings where people let their guard down and often don’t wear masks,” tribal President Jonathan Nez said in a statement Tuesday. “We have to keep our guard up at all times and limit visits with family members in other households for the time being until we see a reduction in the spread of the virus.”

The Navajo Nation reservation is the country’s largest at 27,000 square miles (70,000 square kilometers) and it covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.