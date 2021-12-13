NatWest fined 264.8 million pounds in money-laundering case

LONDON (AP) — British bank NatWest was fined 264.8 million pounds ($354.30 million) on Monday for failing to comply with money laundering rules in a case that marked the first time U.K. financial regulators pursued criminal charges for such violations.

The fine was handed down at Southwark Crown Court in London. NatWest, the partially state-owned bank formerly known as Royal Bank of Scotland, had pleaded guilty on Oct. 7 to charges related to deposits made by a jewelry business between 2012 and 2016.