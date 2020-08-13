Nashville airport introduces biometric identity technology

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville International Airport has introduced expedited lanes that use biometric technology to replace traditional identification documents before air travel.

The airport said Wednesday it started offering the touchless technology by CLEAR that uses eyes and fingertips to confirm someone’s identity.

Travelers can begin enrolling online and finish in a few steps at the airport. Once enrolled, people can use CLEAR at 35 airports nationwide, in addition to other venues.

The airport said CLEAR is a voluntary membership service and never sells personal information. The info is only shared with CLEAR partners when a member chooses to enroll in a jointly offered service, the airport said.

The technology is certified by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and uses double-encrypted biometric data, the airport added.

CLEAR membership costs $15 a month with discounts available for some rewards programs, including Delta Airlines, United Airlines and American Express.