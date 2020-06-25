Nashua hopes to reopen City Hall on July 6

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The city of Nashua, New Hampshire, is hoping to reopen City Hall on July 6, with limits on visitors and mandatory face masks.

City Hall will be open for many of its routine business functions, but some will be by appointment only, the Telegraph of Nashua reports.

“There are going to be significant physical changes at automobile registrations, city clerk’s office, in the assessing office and to some degree in the mayor’s office where there’s a lot of public interaction,” Mayor Jim Donchess said Tuesday at a Board of Aldermen meeting.

For now, automobile registration will be in the auditorium, so people can be spaced apart, he said.

City Hall has been closed because of the coronavirus pandemic since March 18.

___

THE NUMBERS

As of Wednesday, 5,598 people in New Hampshire had tested positive for the virus, an increase of 27. Four new deaths were reported, for a total of 347 people who have died from the coronavirus.

