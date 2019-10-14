NYPD: Idling SUV stolen with 6-year-old in back seat

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police say an SUV has been stolen with a young boy in the back seat, prompting a citywide search.

Police say an unknown man took the vehicle with 6-year-old Ronald Mowatt inside at around 1:15 p.m. Monday as it idled outside a plumbing supply store in Brooklyn's Canarsie neighborhood.

A police spokesman says the child's uncle, who'd been driving the youngster around, left the vehicle running when he went into the store.

Police say the vehicle is a white, 2007 Acura MDX with Georgia license plates.

They say Mowatt is about 3-foot-5 with short hair. He was last seen wearing a red and blue sweater, blue jeans and black sneakers.