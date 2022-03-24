NYC's retirement system divesting from Russia over invasion

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City's retirement system will be divesting from Russian securities, following votes from all five of the pension funds that make up the system deciding to do so, city officials announced Thursday.

Comptroller Brad Lander said the final vote came Thursday when the New York City Fire Pension Fund approved a resolution to divest. Pension fund systems for police, city workers, teachers and Board of Education workers had made similar votes in the weeks since Russia invaded Ukraine late last month.