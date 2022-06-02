NY poised to to raise age for semiautomatic rifles

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York would ban the purchase or possession of a semi-automatic rifle for individuals below the age of 21 as part of a package of the Democratic-led Legislature plan to pass this week with the governor’s approval.
Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul and Democratic legislative leaders announced Tuesday that lawmakers will pass nine other bills in the wake of a shooting that killed 10 people at a supermarket in Buffalo. Lawmakers in the state Senate and Assembly plan to vote Thursday on the bills, which Hochul has said she'll sign.