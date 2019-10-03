NY man gets prison for killing 7-year-old daughter

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — A New Yorker who smothered his 7-year-old daughter with a pillow has been sentenced to prison during an emotional hearing in Westchester County Court.

Gabrielle White was killed in her New Rochelle home in 2017 by her father, Neil White, the day after her parents signed their divorce papers.

Michelle Hoard carried her daughter’s doll as she went to the podium on Thursday for her victim impact statement.

The Journal News says Hoard was supported by about 50 friends and relatives, many wearing buttons with Gabrielle's picture.

Hoard said White "chose to sell his soul and cowardly opt out of humanity."

She said White had taught Gabrielle an expression: "What is daddy's number one job? To protect me."

The judge pronounced a sentence of 25 years to life.

