PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A New York City man was sentenced to five years in prison Thursday after pleading guilty to engaging in a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old Rhode Island boy and recording some of the encounters, federal prosecutors said.

Caleb Brown, 24, of the Bronx, was sentenced in federal court in Providence after pleading guilty Oct. 5 to travelling with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct, according to the office of U.S. Attorney for Rhode Island Aaron Weisman.