NY legislative leaders mum on details of impeachment probe

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York's legislative leaders have yet to answer key questions about plans to launch an impeachment investigation of Gov. Andrew Cuomo, including how long it will take, how public its proceedings or findings will be, or what kinds of misconduct could fall under its scrutiny.
Assembly Democratic Speaker Carl Heastie announced the inquiry last week into the governor, who is accused of sexual misconduct and has faced questions about COVID-19 fatalities in nursing homes, without divulging those details.