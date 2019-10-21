NY law allows breastfeeding as reason to postpone jury duty

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A new law in New York allows breastfeeding mothers to delay jury duty for up to two years.

The law signed Monday by Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo requires mothers who want to postpone jury duty to submit a note from a physician. Jury duty can't have already been postponed or excused.

The National Conference of State Legislatures says 17 other states have similar laws.

Democratic Assembly Member Marcos Crespo said the bill protects maternal and child health while allowing people to fulfill their civic duty at a later time.

The law takes effect immediately.