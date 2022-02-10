NY flight to Florida diverted over 'disruptive passenger'

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A disruptive passenger prompted a flight from New York to Florida to divert to a North Carolina airport Wednesday night, officials said.

Frontier Airlines flight 1335 left LaGuardia Airport and was headed to Orlando International Airport when it was diverted to Raleigh-Durham International Airport around 8:15 p.m. because of a “disruptive passenger," according to a statement from the airport. Airport law enforcement, fire-rescue and Wake County EMS responded, the airport statement said, but there were no details about how the situation was resolved.