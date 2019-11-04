NY bill would protect officials' staff from harassment

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state would explicitly protect personal staffers of elected officials and judges from harassment under a new bill.

Democratic state Sen. Andrew Gounardes says the bill closes a loophole that's led to the dismissal of multiple lawsuits claiming elected officials harassed personal aides. At least two such lawsuits ended up being settled out of court.

Personal staffers receive state paychecks and follow employment rules. But lawyers for the Assembly and some state agencies have argued those workers don't have protection against sexual harassment under federal anti-discrimination law. The federal anti -discrimination law of 1964 excludes personal staff.

The bill would clarify the staffer's employer is the state of New York.

New state laws require workplace sexual harassment policies and define harassment as any conduct subjecting someone to inferior treatment.