NV-House-2-Cnty

By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Nevada by county in the

race for U.S. House District 2.

TP PR Ackermn Amodei Hansen Carson 24 24 11,662 16,825 735 Churchill 19 19 2,780 9,383 482 Douglas 41 41 10,389 22,366 687 Elko 41 41 4,175 16,258 1,130 Eureka 4 4 93 849 42 Humboldt 15 15 1,502 5,848 282 Lander 9 9 471 2,090 134 Lyon 33 30 6,580 16,522 772 Pershing 6 6 507 1,653 112 Storey 15 15 818 1,934 78 Washoe 563 563 116,646 121,879 6,339 Totals 770 767 155,623 215,607 10,793

AP Elections 11-14-2020 08:02