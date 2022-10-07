NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week The Associated Press Oct. 7, 2022 Updated: Oct. 7, 2022 4:05 p.m.
1 of3 FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the annual Freedman's Bank Forum at the Department of the Treasury in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. On Friday, Oct. 7, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly claiming Harris said that Hurricane Ian relief will be distributed based on race. Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 FILE - A health worker administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination clinic in Reading, Pa. On Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly claiming COVID-19 mRNA vaccines alter recipients’ DNA by changing its shape to a “triple helix.” Matt Rourke/AP Show More Show Less
3 of3 FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the ongoing federal response efforts for Hurricane Ian from the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington on Sept. 30, 2022. On Friday, Oct. 7, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly claiming new data shows that inflation has dropped to half of what it was a year ago. Susan Walsh/AP Show More Show Less
A roundup of some of the most popular but completely untrue stories and visuals of the week. None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. The Associated Press checked them out. Here are the facts:
