NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week The Associated Press Feb. 5, 2021 Updated: Feb. 5, 2021 3:15 p.m.
1 of4 FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2020 file photo, David Xol-Cholom of Guatemala hugs his son, Byron, at Los Angeles International Airport as they reunite after being separated about one-and-half years ago during the Trump administration's wide-scale separation of immigrant families. On Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly asserting that nine parents who were deported under the Trump administration after being separated from their children at the border were allowed to return to the United States on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. The family reunions referenced on social media did not happen this week, they occurred in 2020 due to a court order. Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
2 of4 FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2011 file photo, pro-labor protesters bang drums and chant inside the state Capitol in Madison, Wis., during their eighth day of protesting. On Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, The Associated Press reported on a photo circulating online incorrectly asserting it shows Democratic protesters storming the U.S. Capitol during the confirmation of then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in 2018. That photo is being misrepresented. It was taken in February 2011 at the state Capitol in Madison, during labor demonstrations against to protest a proposal that would effectively strip union workers of collective bargaining rights. Jeffrey Phelps/AP Show More Show Less
3 of4 FILE - In this early Thursday, Jan 7, 2021 file photo, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., bows her head during a closing prayer of a joint session of the House and Senate to confirm Electoral College votes at the Capitol in Washington. On Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly asserting that Ocasio-Cortez falsely claimed she faced rioters in the main Capitol building during the Jan. 6 insurrection. In a Feb. 2 Instagram Live video where the congresswomen opened up about the Capitol attack and her past sexual assault, she explained that she was in her office in a neighboring building on the Capitol complex, where she experienced a frightening encounter with a Capitol Police officer who she said didn’t announce himself. Andrew Harnik/AP Show More Show Less
4 of4 FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 file photo, an official of the Union Election Commission counts ballots at a polling station in Naypyitaw, Myanmar. On Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly asserting Myanmar used the election technology firm Dominion Voting Systems for its recent elections. The country used paper ballots _ not machines _ to vote in its November 2020 election. Aung Shine Oo/AP Show More Show Less
A roundup of some of the most popular but completely untrue stories and visuals of the week. None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. The Associated Press checked them out. Here are the facts:
___
