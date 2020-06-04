By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from New Mexico by county in

the Republican primary for U.S. House District 3.

TP PR Bedonie Johnson Montoya
Bernalillo 22 20 539 808 736
Colfax 21 21 369 493 431
Curry 37 37 1,010 1,738 1,167
Harding 3 3 48 66 73
LosAlamos 21 21 401 830 567
McKinley 60 60 610 402 573
Mora 11 11 70 53 148
Quay 12 12 389 437 347
RioArriba 46 46 202 295 616
Roosevelt 11 11 249 350 177
Sandoval 113 113 2,880 3,785 3,363
SanJuan 77 77 3,843 4,587 3,944
SanMiguel 29 29 211 245 434
SantaFe 149 126 761 1,159 1,552
Taos 47 29 107 111 274
Union 6 6 148 221 256
Totals 665 622 11,837 15,580 14,658

AP Elections 06-03-2020 18:00