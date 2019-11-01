NJ to shore up threatened lighthouse on Delaware Bay

New Jersey environmental officials are moving to protect a lighthouse on Delaware Bay considered one of the most vulnerable in the nation to rising seas and storm surges.

The Department of Environmental Protection says work will begin next week to protect the East Point Lighthouse with giant sand-filled fabric tubes meant to temporarily keep the waves and tides at bay until a long-term solution can be found.

The project will cost more than $460,000 at the lighthouse in Maurice River Township in Cumberland County, which is on the National Register of Historic Places.

The lighthouse is already on the highest spit of land around, which is only a few inches above sea level, so moving it is not an option. Nor is constantly dumping more sand in front of it.