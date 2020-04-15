NJ tax revenues up, but officials warn downturn is coming

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey's March revenues were up 3.6% compared with 2019, but officials warned Wednesday that the economic effects of COVID-19 would have a significant effect on state finances next month and beyond.

The state collected $1.88 billion in March, up $66.3 million over March 2019, the Treasury Department said in a statement.

“Treasury is closely monitoring factors such as the closure of businesses across New Jersey, the sharp increase in unemployment insurance claims, and the decline in the stock markets, which are expected to have a significant impact on tax revenue collections in the coming month," the department said in an emailed statement.

The development comes a day after Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat, and the Democrat-led Legislature enacted a bill delaying the income tax filing deadline from Wednesday to July 15.

The delay could hobble state revenues in the future, the department warned.

The governor and lawmakers also agreed to postpone the end of the fiscal year from June 30 to Sept. 30.

New Jersey has been a hot spot for the virus. Nearly 69,000 people have tested positive for the virus, and 2,805 have died.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in a couple of weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.