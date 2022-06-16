NJ sues Ford over mining that contaminated tribal land WAYNE PARRY, Associated Press June 16, 2022 Updated: June 16, 2022 2:57 p.m.
1 of5 Shawn LaTourette, New Jersey's environmental protection commissioner, right, holds the hand of Angel Stefancik, a member of the Turtle Clan of the Ramapough Lenape, after at a press conference in Ringwood, N.J., on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at which New Jersey officials announced litigation against Ford Motor Company, alleging the company contaminated tribal land by dumping paint sludge and other pollutants into a former iron mine. Wayne Parry/AP Show More Show Less
RINGWOOD, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey officials sued Ford Motor Company on Thursday, alleging that the automaker contaminated the ancestral homeland of a Native American tribe by dumping paint sludge and other pollutants into a former mine.
The action in state court seeks unspecified damages to restore the land, and to compensate the state and local communities for losses they sustained when natural resources were damaged.