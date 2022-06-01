NJ residents say they're waiting for Ida aid 9 months later

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey resident Shashuna Atwater is still living with the awful smell of sewage that inundated her basement when the remnants of Hurricane Ida struck New Jersey nine months ago, destroying photographs, diplomas and other irreplaceable belongings.
Atwater, of Newark, was one of roughly two dozen people who spoke Wednesday during an event in Trenton calling on federal officials to speed up and improve disaster aid. Atwater said she had given all her information to the Federal Emergency Management Agency but still hasn't gotten the financial relief she said she needs to rebuild. She's out of luck with her landlord, too, who told her insurance wouldn't cover the damage.