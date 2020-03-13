NJ lawmakers plan COVID-19 bills, change schedules

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey lawmakers have set votes on legislation aimed at helping residents deal with the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Democrat-led Assembly and Senate also said they're changing their schedules next week.

The Assembly canceled committee hearings except for one that will be considering the coronavirus legislation. The full Assembly is also planning to vote on the legislation once it emerges from committee. The Senate is holding hearings on Monday, but said the meetings would be closed to the public.

Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin and Republican Leader Jon Bramnick announced bipartisan legislation Thursday that includes measures to permit remote or virtual classroom learning to count toward the 180-day school year requirement. Other bills are aimed at ensuring that free and reduced lunches continue if schools are closed; requiring insurers to cover COVID-19 testing, setting aside funds for schools to reimburse for the cost of cleaning; and ensuring that no workers are fired as a result of being quarantined.

The announcements came as New Jersey and other starts ramp up mitigation efforts to confront the new virus that emerged in China earlier this year. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

So far in New Jersey, 29 people have tested positive for the virus, with one death.

