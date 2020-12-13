NJ health care worker COVID-19 vaccinations to begin Tuesday

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The governor of New Jersey says health care workers in New Jersey will begin receiving vaccinations for the coronavirus this week at a Newark hospital.

Gov. Phil Murphy told ABC's “This Week" program that he will be one hand Tuesday morning at University Hospital in Newark for the first COVID-19 vaccinations. He said the bulk of the 76,000 doses constituting the first batch of the Pfizer vaccine will go to health care workers with some going to residents and staff at long-term care homes.