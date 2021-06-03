NJ bills to help casinos, expand sports and other betting

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey lawmakers are considering an array of bills that would give Atlantic City casinos some financial relief from COVID-related declines, as well as expanding sports betting, raffles and other gambling.
The state Legislature was scheduled Thursday to vote on four bills involving gambling, the most consequential of which would provide relief to the casinos as they recover from the pandemic, which forced them to shut down for 3 1/2 months last year. Only recently have they been able to resume operating at 100% capacity.