NH confirms six COVID-19 cases associated with Sturgis rally

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — At least six New Hampshire residents are among the more than 100 COVID-19 cases associated with the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota, state health officials said Wednesday.

Public health departments in multiple states are trying to measure how much the coronavirus spread during the 10-day rally before participants traveled home to nearly every state.

The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services recommends that all New Hampshire residents who traveled to Sturgis get tested. The state's travel guidance requires anyone who traveled outside New England to quarantine for 14 days.

Meanwhile, New Hampshire is in the midst of its own motorcycle rally. The nine-day event ends Sunday in Laconia.

THE NUMBERS

As of Tuesday, 7,150 people had tested positive for the virus in New Hampshire, an increase of 16 from the previous day. The number of deaths stood at 429. The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in New Hampshire decreased over the past two weeks from 29 new cases per day on Aug. 10 to 19 new cases per day on Aug. 24.

The state announced an outbreak Tuesday at the Rockingham County jail, where 10 inmates and one staff member tested positive.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia or death.