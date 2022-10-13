NATO holds nuclear talks amid war tensions, Putin threats

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO’s secretive Nuclear Planning Group met Thursday as the military alliance presses ahead with plans to hold a nuclear exercise next week despite deep concern over President Vladimir Putin’s insistence that he will use any means necessary to defend Russian territory.
Defense ministers led the session, which usually happens once or twice a year, at NATO headquarters in Brussels. It comes against a backdrop of high tension as some NATO allies, led by the U.S., supply Ukraine with advanced weapons and munitions to defend itself against Russian aerial attacks.