NATO extends Stoltenberg term for a year due to Russia's war LORNE COOK, Associated Press March 24, 2022 Updated: March 24, 2022 11:14 a.m.
BRUSSELS (AP) — With the threat of wider conflict hanging over Europe, NATO opted for stability on Thursday by extending Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg’s term in office for an extra year to help steer the 30-nation military alliance through the security crisis sparked by Russia’s war on Ukraine.
Stoltenberg tweeted Thursday that he is “honored” by the decision of NATO leaders to extend his term until Sept. 30, 2023.