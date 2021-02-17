NATO chief dismisses early pullout of Afghan troop trainers Feb. 17, 2021 Updated: Feb. 17, 2021 3:10 p.m.
1 of6 NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg gestures as he addresses a media conference following a virtual meeting of NATO defense ministers at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. (John Thys, Pool via AP) John Thys/AP Show More Show Less
BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday that the military alliance will only leave Afghanistan when security conditions allow, as a deadline for withdrawing troops set out in a peace deal with the Taliban nears.
NATO has just under 10,000 troops in the war-ravaged country helping to train and advise the Afghan security forces. Most of them are not U.S. forces, but the allies could not continue the NATO operation if American transport, logistics and other support are withdrawn.