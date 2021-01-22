NAACP files suit over virus outbreak at Georgia prison

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The NAACP has filed suit against Georgia prison officials, blaming a lack of COVID-19 testing and insufficient safeguards for an outbreak that infected nearly 1-in-10 inmates with the coronavirus at one prison.
The lawsuit asks a federal judge to order officials at Coffee Correctional Facility in rural southern Georgia to provide more robust testing, enforce social distancing inside the prison and ensure inmates have access to free masks, hand-sanitizer and disinfectant wipes.