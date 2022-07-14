NAACP calls on Garland to probe killing of Jayland Walker

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
WASHINGTON (AP) — The NAACP on Thursday made a direct plea to Attorney General Merrick Garland for the Justice Department to open a federal civil rights investigation into the shooting death of Jayland Walker, a Black man who was killed last month by officers in Ohio in a hail of police gunfire.
NAACP President Derrick Johnson said in a letter to Garland that Walker -- who was unarmed when he was fatally shot -- was “executed by Akron, Ohio, police officers for a traffic violation.” He called on Garland to immediately open a federal investigation and said the officers should be held accountable “to the fullest extent of the law.”