North Korea reports another fever surge amid COVID-19 crisis KIM TONG-HYUNG, Associated Press May 16, 2022 Updated: May 16, 2022 11:23 p.m.
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Tuesday reported another large jump in illnesses believed to be COVID-19 and encouraged good health habits as a mass outbreak spreads through its unvaccinated population and military officers were deployed to distribute medicine.
State media said the North's anti-virus headquarters reported another 269,510 people were found with fevers and six people died. That raises North Korea’s deaths to 56 after more than 1.48 million people became ill with fever since late April. North Korea lacks testing supplies to confirm coronavirus infections in large numbers, and the report didn't say how many of the fever cases were COVID-19.
