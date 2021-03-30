N Carolina authorities ID car in fatal road rage shooting

LUMBERTON, N.C. (AP) — Investigators have identified the car involved in a road rage shooting on a North Carolina highway that left a Pennsylvania woman dead last week.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Monday that the suspect vehicle is a silver, four-door Chevrolet Malibu manufactured between 2008 and 2013 with a North Carolina license plate. It’s believed to be the car from which someone fired shots that killed Julie Eberly, 47, of Manheim, Pennsylvania. Her husband, Ryan Eberly, was not injured. The couple was driving to the beach.