Myanmar forces use violence again against protesters March 3, 2021 Updated: March 3, 2021 3:03 a.m.
1 of14 Anti-coup protesters run from teargas and charging riot police and soldiers in Mandalay, Myanmar, Wednesday, March 3, 2021.
2 of14 Anti-coup school teachers in their uniform and traditional Myanmar-hats participate in a demonstration in Mandalay, Myanmar, Wednesday, March 3, 2021.
3 of14 Policemen armed with guns, sling-shots and shields advance towards anti-coup protesters in Mandalay, Myanmar, Wednesday, March 3, 2021.
4 of14 Policemen and soldiers armed with guns and sling-shots advance towards anti-coup protesters in Mandalay, Myanmar, Wednesday, March 3, 2021.
5 of14 Anti-coup school teachers in their uniform and traditional Myanmar-hats participate in a demonstration in Mandalay, Myanmar, Wednesday, March 3, 2021.
6 of14 A policeman popping out from an armed vehicle holds a slingshot during an anti-coup protest in Mandalay, Myanmar, Wednesday, March 3, 2021.
7 of14 Policemen and soldiers armed with guns and slingshots advance towards anti-coup protesters in Mandalay, Myanmar, Wednesday, March 3, 2021.
8 of14 Anti-coup school teachers in their uniform and traditional Myanmar-hats flash three-fingers salute during a demonstration in Mandalay, Myanmar, Wednesday, March 3, 2021.
9 of14 Anti-coup protesters standing behind makeshift-shields brave teargas in Mandalay, Myanmar, Wednesday, March 3, 2021.
10 of14 Anti-coup protesters standing behind makeshift-shields brave teargas in Mandalay, Myanmar, Wednesday, March 3, 2021.
11 of14 Anti-coup protestors standing behind makeshift-shields brave teargas in Mandalay, Myanmar, Wednesday, March 3, 2021.
12 of14 Policemen and soldiers armed with guns, sling-shots and shields advance towards anti-coup protesters in Mandalay, Myanmar, Wednesday, March 3, 2021.
13 of14 Anti-coup protesters run from teargas and charging riot police and soldiers in Mandalay, Myanmar, Wednesday, March 3, 2021.
14 of14 Anti-coup protesters standing behind makeshift-shields brave teargas as others run away in Mandalay, Myanmar, Wednesday, March 3, 2021.
YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Police used tear gas and rubber bullets again Wednesday to violently disperse protesters against last month’s military takeover. Multiple reports from several cities and towns, difficult to independently confirm, said police also used live ammunition, causing at least one death.
Myanmar’s new military rulers escalated their use of deadly force and mass arrests over the weekend to try to quash protests against the Feb. 1 coup that ousted the elected government led by Aung San Suu Kyi. The U.N. Human Rights Office said it believed at least 18 people were killed Sunday.