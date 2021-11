PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Occupying a train depot that hasn't been used in 17 years, a new museum dedicated to the legacy of women veterans opened Wednesday in a veteran-heavy spot in the Florida Panhandle.

The Monument to Women Veterans in Pensacola opened its doors a day before Veterans Day. Its founder eventually hopes to offer social services to veterans and add a training center that can offer courses on topics such drone certification for the construction and real estate industries.