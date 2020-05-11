Murphy: Promising trends mean reopen dates could come soon

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey's coronavirus data is promising, and Gov. Phil Murphy might give specific dates soon on when the state could begin reopening, he said Monday.

The percentage of people testing positive for COVID-19 is about 26% of those being tested, down from a high near 50% last month, Murphy said. Hospitalizations from the virus are also down, as are the number of people in intensive care and on ventilators, Murphy said.

“We are getting data that is making us more comfortable and confident that we will soon have some hard dates as to when we can truly begin our road back to restart and recovery,” Murphy said.

A timeline could come this week, the governor said.

He also reported Monday the number of positive cases climbed by about 1,500, since Sunday with 140,000 total statewide. The state reported 59 deaths since Sunday, with the death toll climbing to 9,310.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness or death.

A look at other developments:

___

‘WAVE PARTY’ CLARIFICATION

State Police Superintendent Col. Patrick Callahan said he was clarifying guidance that may have suggested residents were barred from so-called wave parties, which aren't actual gatherings, but rather people driving by in a car to wave at whoever is being celebrated.

Such drive-by events are OK, he said. What's not allowed under the governor's COVID-19 stay-at-home order are gatherings at a particular location, like a school.

___

WARNING ON PARKS

Since public parks reopened May 2, state park police are reporting an “inordinate amount” of urine left in bottles at state parks, Callahan said.

“That report from our state park police was certainly disheartening to say the least,” Callahan said.

Murphy said there would be a zero-tolerance policy on such behavior.