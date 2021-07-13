Mural in soccer star's hometown becomes anti-racism symbol DANICA KIRKA, Associated Press July 13, 2021 Updated: July 13, 2021 3:06 p.m.
1 of12 Street artist Akse P19 repairs the mural of Manchester United striker and England player Marcus Rashford on the wall of the Coffee House Cafe on Copson Street, in Withington, Manchester, England, Tuesday July 13, 2021. The mural was defaced with graffiti in the wake of England losing the Euro 2020 soccer championship final match to Italy, but subsequently covered with messages of support by well wishers. Jon Super/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Street artist Akse P19 repairs the mural of Manchester United striker and England player Marcus Rashford on the wall of the Coffee House Cafe on Copson Street, in Withington, Manchester, England, Tuesday July 13, 2021. The mural was defaced with graffiti in the wake of England losing the Euro 2020 soccer championship final match to Italy, but subsequently covered with messages of support by well wishers. Jon Super/AP Show More Show Less
3 of12 A boy stands by messages of support left on a mural of Manchester United striker and England player Marcus Rashford, on the wall of the Coffee House Cafe on Copson Street, in Withington, Manchester, England, Tuesday July 13, 2021. The mural was defaced with graffiti in the wake of England losing the Euro 2020 soccer championship final match to Italy. Jon Super/AP Show More Show Less
4 of12 People look at the messages of support left on a mural of Manchester United striker and England player Marcus Rashford, on the wall of the Coffee House Cafe on Copson Street, in Withington, Manchester, England, Tuesday July 13, 2021. The mural was defaced with graffiti in the wake of England losing the Euro 2020 soccer championship final match to Italy. Jon Super/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 A woman tapes a message of support on a mural of Manchester United striker and England player Marcus Rashford, on the wall of the Coffee House Cafe on Copson Street, in Withington, Manchester, England, Tuesday July 13, 2021. The mural was defaced with graffiti in the wake of England losing the Euro 2020 soccer championship final match to Italy. Jon Super/AP Show More Show Less
6 of12 People look at the messages of support left on a mural of Manchester United striker and England player Marcus Rashford, on the wall of the Coffee House Cafe on Copson Street, in Withington, Manchester, England, Tuesday July 13, 2021. The mural was defaced with graffiti in the wake of England losing the Euro 2020 soccer championship final match to Italy. Jon Super/AP Show More Show Less
7 of12 Street artist Akse P19 repairs the mural of Manchester United striker and England player Marcus Rashford on the wall of the Coffee House Cafe on Copson Street, in Withington, Manchester, England, Tuesday July 13, 2021. The mural was defaced with graffiti in the wake of England losing the Euro 2020 soccer championship final match to Italy, but subsequently covered with messages of support by well wishers. Jon Super/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Street artist Akse P19 repairs the mural of Manchester United striker and England player Marcus Rashford on the wall of the Coffee House Cafe on Copson Street, in Withington, Manchester, England, Tuesday July 13, 2021. The mural was defaced with graffiti in the wake of England losing the Euro 2020 soccer championship final match to Italy, but subsequently covered with messages of support by well wishers. Jon Super/AP Show More Show Less
9 of12 A view of the messages of support left on a mural of Manchester United striker and England player Marcus Rashford, on the wall of the Coffee House Cafe on Copson Street, in Withington, Manchester, England, Tuesday July 13, 2021. The mural was defaced with graffiti in the wake of England losing the Euro 2020 soccer championship final match to Italy. Jon Super/AP Show More Show Less
10 of12 A man looks at the messages of support left on a mural of Manchester United striker and England player Marcus Rashford, on the wall of the Coffee House Cafe on Copson Street, in Withington, Manchester, England, Tuesday July 13, 2021. The mural was defaced with graffiti in the wake of England losing the Euro 2020 soccer championship final match to Italy. Jon Super/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 A view of the messages of support left on a mural of Manchester United striker and England player Marcus Rashford, on the wall of the Coffee House Cafe on Copson Street, in Withington, Manchester, England, Tuesday July 13, 2021. The mural was defaced with graffiti in the wake of England losing the Euro 2020 soccer championship final match to Italy. Jon Super/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12 A view of the messages of support left on a mural of Manchester United striker and England player Marcus Rashford, on the wall of the Coffee House Cafe on Copson Street, in Withington, Manchester, England, Tuesday July 13, 2021. The mural was defaced with graffiti in the wake of England losing the Euro 2020 soccer championship final match to Italy. Jon Super/AP Show More Show Less
LONDON (AP) — Through the pens and pencils of children, England is fighting back against racism.
After Marcus Rashford and two other Black players missed penalty kicks in the final moments of the national soccer team's European Championship loss to Italy, bigots defaced a mural of the Manchester United star and hurled racist abuse at the three on social media. Children in Manchester rose to Rashford's defense, filling spaces on the wall with messages of support, encouragement and consolation.