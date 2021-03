CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Multiple cases of COVID-19 have been associated with a wrestling tournament held a sports complex in Hampton earlier this month, the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services said.

The department put out a news release Monday night that identified “potential community exposures" related to the cases associated with the King of the Mat Wrestling Tournament held Saturday, March 6, at the RIM Sports Complex. The timeframe was 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.