Muere Christopher Plummer, astro de "La novicia rebelde" Por MARK KENNEDY, Associated Press Feb. 5, 2021 Updated: Feb. 5, 2021 2:10 p.m.
1 of4 FILE - Christopher Plummer poses for a portrait on July 25, 2013, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Plummer, the dashing award-winning actor who played Captain von Trapp in the film “The Sound of Music” and at 82 became the oldest Academy Award winner in history, has died. He was 91. Plummer died Friday morning, Feb. 5, 2021, at his home in Connecticut with his wife, Elaine Taylor, by his side, said Lou Pitt, his longtime friend and manager.. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File) Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
2 of4 FILE - Christopher Plummer arrives at the Oscars on March 4, 2018, in Los Angeles. Plummer, the dashing award-winning actor who played Captain von Trapp in the film “The Sound of Music” and at 82 became the oldest Academy Award winner in history, has died. He was 91. Plummer, the dashing award-winning actor who played Captain von Trapp in the film “The Sound of Music” and at 82 became the oldest Academy Award winner in history, has died. He was 91. Plummer died Friday morning, Feb. 5, 2021, at his home in Connecticut with his wife, Elaine Taylor, by his side, said Lou Pitt, his longtime friend and manager. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File) Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
3 of4 FILE - Christopher Plummer poses for a portrait to promote his film "Boundaries" on June 11, 2018, in New York. Plummer, the dashing award-winning actor who played Captain von Trapp in the film “The Sound of Music” and at 82 became the oldest Academy Award winner in history, has died. He was 91. Plummer died Friday morning, Feb. 5, 2021, at his home in Connecticut with his wife, Elaine Taylor, by his side, said Lou Pitt, his longtime friend and manager. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Invision/AP, File) Amy Sussman/Amy Sussman/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
4 of4 FILE - Christopher Plummer attends the premiere for "Knives Out" on day three of the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 7, 2019, in Toronto. Plummer, the dashing award-winning actor who played Captain von Trapp in the film “The Sound of Music” and at 82 became the oldest Academy Award winner in history, has died. He was 91. Plummer died Friday morning, Feb. 5, 2021, at his home in Connecticut with his wife, Elaine Taylor, by his side, said Lou Pitt, his longtime friend and manager. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
NUEVA YORK (AP) — Christopher Plummer, el elegante actor que interpretó al capitán von Trapp en el clásico del cine “The Sound of Music” ("La novicia rebelde") y a los 82 años pasó a ser el actor de mayor edad en recibir un premio Oscar, falleció. Tenía 91 años.
Plummer murió el viernes por la mañana en su casa en Connecticut acompañado por de esposa, Elaine Taylor, dijo Lou Pitt, quien por años fue su amigo y su manager.
Written By
Por MARK KENNEDY