Movies in the Park at Twin Brooks Park

Movies in the Park take place on Fridays at Twin Brooks Park. Movies are free. A valid park sticker is required.

Patrons are asked to maintain 15 feet of distance from other parties. Masks are required when social distance cannot be maintained.

Attendees should bring a blanket or lawn chair. Restrooms are not available this year.

Start times are subject to change.

Aug. 21 — The Iron Giant, 8 p.m.