Movies in the Park at Twin Brooks Park
Movies in the Park take place on Fridays at Twin Brooks Park. Movies are free. A valid park sticker is required.
Patrons are asked to maintain 15 feet of distance from other parties. Masks are required when social distance cannot be maintained.
Attendees should bring a blanket or lawn chair. Restrooms are not available this year.
Start times are subject to change.
Aug. 21 — The Iron Giant, 8 p.m.
