https://www.trumbulltimes.com/news/article/Movies-in-the-Park-at-Trumbull-s-Twin-Brooks-15472646.php
Movies in the Park at Trumbull’s Twin Brooks
Movies in the Park will take place on Fridays at Twin Brooks Park. Movies are free. A valid park sticker is required.
Patrons are asked to maintain 15 feet of distance from other parties. Masks are required when social distance cannot be maintained.
Bring a blanket or lawn chair.
Restrooms are not available this year.
The schedule is as follows and start times are subject to change.
Aug. 14 — The Secret Life of Pets 2, 8:15 p.m.
Aug. 21 — The Iron Giant, 8 p.m.
View Comments