Movies in the Park at Trumbull’s Twin Brooks

Movies in the Park will take place on Fridays at Twin Brooks Park. Movies are free. A valid park sticker is required.

Patrons are asked to maintain 15 feet of distance from other parties. Masks are required when social distance cannot be maintained.

Bring a blanket or lawn chair.

Restrooms are not available this year.

The schedule is as follows and start times are subject to change.

Aug. 14 — The Secret Life of Pets 2, 8:15 p.m.

Aug. 21 — The Iron Giant, 8 p.m.