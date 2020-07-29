Movies in the Park at Trumbull’s Twin Brooks

Movies in the Park will take place on Fridays at Twin Brooks Park. Movies are free. A valid park sticker is required.

Patrons are asked to maintain 15 feet of distance from other parties. Masks are required when social distance cannot be maintained.

Bring your own blanket or lawn chair.

Restrooms are not available this year.

The schedule is as follows and start times are subject to change.

July 31 — Raiders of the Lost Ark, 8:30 p.m.

Aug. 7 — School of Rock, 8:30 p.m.

Aug. 14 — The Secret Life of Pets 2, 8:15 p.m.

Aug. 21 — The Iron Giant, 8 p.m.