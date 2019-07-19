https://www.trumbulltimes.com/news/article/Movies-in-the-Park-Dive-in-Movies-14108960.php
Movies in the Park, Dive-in Movies
Movies in the Park
Twin Brooks Park will host the following Movies in the Park:
Thursday, Aug. 1, 8:15 p.m., The Goonies;
Thursday, Aug. 15, 8:15 p.m., Ralph Breaks the Internet.
Movie start times are approximate and may be canceled or rescheduled due to weather. Bring a lawn chair.
Food trucks will be available at 7 p.m.
Dive-in Movies
Dive-In Movies movie night at Tashua Pool features Finding Nemo on Thursday, July 18, at 8:45 p.m.; and Aquaman on Thursday, Aug. 22, at 8:15 p.m.
Movie start times are approximate and may be canceled or rescheduled due to weather.
Pool noodles and small tubes may be used during this event (subject to lifeguard discretion).
