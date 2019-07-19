Movies in the Park, Dive-in Movies

Movies in the Park

Twin Brooks Park will host the following Movies in the Park:

Thursday, Aug. 1, 8:15 p.m., The Goonies;

Thursday, Aug. 15, 8:15 p.m., Ralph Breaks the Internet.

Movie start times are approximate and may be canceled or rescheduled due to weather. Bring a lawn chair.

Food trucks will be available at 7 p.m.

Dive-in Movies

Dive-In Movies movie night at Tashua Pool features Finding Nemo on Thursday, July 18, at 8:45 p.m.; and Aquaman on Thursday, Aug. 22, at 8:15 p.m.

Movie start times are approximate and may be canceled or rescheduled due to weather.

Pool noodles and small tubes may be used during this event (subject to lifeguard discretion).