Mother pushes for engagement to make a better Galesburg

GALESBURG, Ill. (AP) — Courtney Wallace has deep roots in Galesburg, almost as deep as the town is old. Her great-grandfather, Fred Green, was born here in 1873, and Courtney came along in 1987, born at Cottage Hospital to parents Bennie and Shirley Wallace.

GALESBURG, Ill. (AP) — Courtney Wallace has deep roots in Galesburg, almost as deep as the town is old. Her great-grandfather, Fred Green, was born here in 1873, and Courtney came along in 1987, born at Cottage Hospital to parents Bennie and Shirley Wallace.

Now 32, Courtney Wallace is putting down her own roots in Galesburg, growing her small business, C.M. Wallace Photography, and raising her 2-year-old son, Klay. Her family — past, present and future — is one of her biggest motivators for her community activism, especially when it comes to race relations.

“I moved away from Galesburg, and I came back,” said Wallace, a graduate of Florida A&M University in Tallahassee, Florida, who’s also spent time in Chicago and Atlanta. “I can’t come back to Galesburg and not do anything. I have to get involved, I have to do something. I can’t sit there and see my community and be unhappy with it.”

Wallace sees inequality in the resources and services made easily accessible to those on the north side of town, compared to those lacking on the south side. There’s inequality in the way she — not only a woman, but a Black woman, what she calls a “double whammy” — is afraid to be out alone at night, lest someone attacks her. And there’s inequality in the way Galesburg’s City Council and business leadership roles are filled largely, if not entirely, by white people.

“I don’t see people of color in power here,” Wallace said.

Still, she says, “I’m a native here, and I have awesome memories from when I was a kid. I have amazing memories. And I’m scared that my kid may not have some of these amazing memories. I’m scared that he’s not going to cherish Galesburg the way that I do.”

Wallace grew up on North Broad Street in Galesburg, attending the Creative Childhood Center, Lincoln Elementary, Churchill Junior High and Galesburg High School, graduating in 2006. Living on the north side of town, her family had easy access to grocery stores, healthcare and city services. She lived in a two-parent household, and most of her friends were white.

It wasn’t until she went to aunt’s house on Knox Street that she got to see her Black and Hispanic friends.

“That’s where I could see the differences in how segregated Galesburg still is in a way,” Wallace said.

At times, Wallace struggled to fit in with her peers, both Black and white.

“Growing up, I was never Black enough for some Blacks because of my light complexion,” she said. “It brings tears to my eyes to think back on the things that I endured even as a child. ... Sometimes it would be because of the texture of my hair.”

Once, not long after she graduated from high school, Wallace was driving out in the country with her friend and her boyfriend at the time. Her boyfriend was asleep in the backseat when a truck started following her. The truck sped up and tried to block her way, so she slammed on the brakes. Her boyfriend, startled awake, sat up, and the driver of the truck, realizing the two girls weren’t alone, drove away.

To this day, Wallace said, “I purposely won’t go places alone in fear I may turn up as an accidental suicide or missing person. I shouldn’t have to live my life like that. I’m a photographer and videographer, the work I enjoy the most is at night, but refrain myself from going out unless I have a friend who is willing to accompany me. The few times I have gone out alone, I have always felt uncomfortable.”

But for the most part, Wallace’s childhood memories are happy ones. Her favorite memories involve her dad, who died when she was 10.

“He made me appreciate Galesburg and my family. Family is very important to me,” Wallace said.

After Wallace’s dad finished his shifts at Butler, he would pick her up from school, and together they would visit family around town. If she was good, which was most days, he’d take her out for ice cream.

“He made me appreciate the little things that, once they’re gone, they’re just a faded memory. I miss that,” Wallace said. “And that’s what I’m trying to establish for my son, is those great memories where I’m taking him around to my family, even though my family is a lot older now.”

Being a single mom wasn’t in Wallace’s life plan, and she admits it’s a struggle: Klay’s dad lives in Atlanta, Wallace has no siblings, and while she has a large family, most of them are in their 70s and 80s.

“I grew up in a two-parent household and I didn’t want to be a statistic,” she said. “I didn’t want to be a single Black mom. I wanted to defy the odds, but it is what it is. You can’t force anything, you just have to go with the punches at times.”

And the task of raising her little boy into a Black man has become increasingly daunting.

“My roommate said her son and her nephew (age 8) came over the other day and he went to put up his hoodie, and his cousin put it down and said, ‘You know we don’t do that around here, we might get shot,’” Wallace said. “And I’m like, you’re a child. You’re a kid. And you’re not thinking about going to the park to play, you’re thinking about how you might get shot for putting your hood up. So I have to do something.”

Wallace first attended Monmouth College and then Roosevelt University in Chicago, with plans to study pre-med and become a doctor. When her scholarship program lost its funding, she transferred to Florida A&M University and found a passion for journalism, photography and videography.

“l learned a lot of hard life lessons there,” she said. “I learned more about my culture. ... Just being down in Florida was a wakeup call. When I was there was during the time Trayvon Martin got shot, and I guess the Black Lives Matter movement really started.”

In 2012, Wallace joined a 40-mile Dream Defenders march from Daytona Beach to Sanford, where Martin was killed.

“Students from FAMU and Florida State University collaborated to mimic the march from Selma to Montgomery to raise awareness on the social injustices happening here in America,” she explained.

When the group received death threats from white supremacist groups, Wallace called her mother to let her know what was going on and to ask her to make sure her photos and videos from the march were shared even if something happened to her. Her mother, understandably concerned, urged her to come home.

“I was like, ‘Umm ... I’m not. I don’t know what I’m going to be facing, but at the end of the day, I’m trying to make a better future for myself and my future kids and just the world in general.’”

“I was willing to risk my life for the fight for justice.”

The march continued without incident, but the experience stuck with Wallace as she later returned to her hometown.

Today, Wallace is working hard to share her voice in Galesburg, get others in the Black community to do the same, and push for collaboration among the groups that do exist. But so far, she says she’s been “highly disappointed.”

“I’ve hit a lot of roadblocks when it comes to getting resources and support,” she said.

So, she and her friend Ashley Moore created a Facebook group called “Galesburg United” and organized a Zoom call with local law enforcement. She has received some support for the endeavors, but is still hoping for more participation from the Black community.

“It’s sad that the Black community does not want to get together,” Wallace said. “When I go to NAACP meetings, every time I have gone it’s been predominantly white. If we’re talking about issues of minorities, why are there not more minorities? I’ve invited friends, and my cousin came one day and was like, ‘Uh, is this the NAACP meeting?’ And they’re like, ‘Yeah, come on and join us!’ But it’s a lot of older white people. Obviously they know something’s going on, so why don’t we have more of the younger generation, our youth?”

Wallace and Moore set up the Zoom call after George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis, with the goal to get community members and law enforcement talking about issues of police brutality and racism. About 15 people attended, mostly white.

“What if something like that (Floyd’s death) happened here?” Wallace asked. “We wanted to see where (GPD Chief Russ Idle and Knox County Sheriff David Clague) stood in this situation: Do you see that there’s a problem, and if you see that there’s a problem, what are you doing about the problem in your department?”

And while the call was made to provoke discussion, it was the one person who remained silent that stood out to Wallace.

“After the call we asked him if he had any questions,” she said. “He just wanted to listen and use it to help him understand what is misunderstood to him. Sometimes that’s all it takes is to just listen.”

Wallace believes the path to equality calls for listening to Black voices. And she urges all minorities to make their voices heard by attending meetings of local government and community groups.

However, she believes minorities would be more willing to attend if they saw other minorities in the room, especially in positions of power.

“For more people to look like them. For me to walk into a room and feel comfortable. For it not to be like, ‘Why is she here? She’s not in the right place,’” Wallace said. “Until we get more minorities — not just Black people, more minorities period — to where have a diverse set of thinking, where it’s not a majority of people, it’s more of a mix ... that’s when I think some issues will be solved. But until then, there’s going to be the same thinking, the same issues, the same people. And if they don’t see if there’s an issue on Knox Street, on Monmouth Boulevard, on Tompkins, South, 1st, Day, because they may stay in Fair Acres or East Galesburg or Lake Rice, Soangetaha, whatever, they don’t have those issues. Why care about it? If it’s not an issue to me, why care about it? ... Until there’s a mix of people, I don’t think we’ll move forward.”

Moving forward will involve some uncomfortable conversations — but they’re ones that need to be had.

“There’s a way to state your opinion, be respectful and have a healthy discussion,” she said. “We don’t have to be nasty with each other.”

Wallace wants the push for social justice to reach another level in Galesburg.

“The speeches I’ve heard the young people put on (at the protests after Floyd’s death) were amazing,” she said. “These young kids have fire, and if it weren’t for them, golly. I definitely commend them. But we gotta keep it up. We can’t just do a couple protests here and end of story. I’m up every day at 4 or 5 in morning. I’m on YouTube learning, I’m reading, mediating, frustrated, because eventually I’m going to have to have nasty conversations with my son about his skin color. That to me is just, as a mom, very scary.”

She hopes to see change before racism hits close to home in a big way.

“Until something happens really bad here — and I pray nothing ever happens here like that — people won’t wake up,” she said. “It’s always when it hits home that people want to make that change.

“My mom tells me at times that I’m doing too much, but I think I’m not doing enough,” she said. “I’m still waking up, it’s still here, I’m still seeing stuff... This is supposed to be America, and we’re treating people like animals. I treat my dogs better than some of these people are getting treated and it’s just ... it’s so frustrating, and it’s so sad that some people just don’t get it. They don’t want to get it.”

Source: The (Galesburg) Register-Mail, https://bit.ly/2ZZEzF0