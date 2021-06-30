Mother and son among 4 facing federal drug charges

BOSTON (AP) — Four people, including a mother and her son, were charged Wednesday for their alleged roles in a drug ring that authorities say manufactured and distributed counterfeit prescription painkillers containing fentanyl, federal prosecutors said.
Vincent Caruso, 26, and Ernest Johnson, 33, both of Salem, face multiple charges including conspiracy to manufacture, distribute and possess fentanyl and conspiracy to possess firearms, according to a statement from the U.S. attorney’s office in Boston.